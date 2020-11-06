Samsung Refurbished Version of Galaxy F41 Galaxy M21s

Samsung announced its new smartphone Galaxy M21s. The phone, which is a renewed version of the Galaxy F41, seems to be appreciated by consumers with its technical features and design. Galaxy M21s will first be presented to consumers in Brazil.

South Korean technology giant Samsung has officially announced its new smartphone Galaxy M21s. The smartphone, which is a renewed version of the recently announced Galaxy F41, will be first presented to Samsung fans in Brazil with its technical features and reasonable price.

The Samsung Galaxy M21s has a 6.4-inch FHD + resolution Super AMOLED display. This notched screen includes the front camera offering 32 MP resolution. Consumers can also use the fingerprint reader sensor placed on the back panel of the phone.

This is how the Samsung Galaxy M21s looks

Samsung’s new smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor. This power is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. If they wish, consumers can expand the storage space of the phone with a microSD card. The phone, which has a 6000 mAh battery, offers users 15 watt fast charging support. Also, Brazilians can have this smartphone in black and blue colors.

Samsung’s new smartphone has a triple camera setup. This camera setup includes a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP second camera and finally a 5 MP camera. This camera setup enables shots that meet expectations using different shooting modes.

Samsung Galaxy M21s specifications

Display: 6.4 inch size FHD + (1,080×2,340 pixels), Super AMOLED

Processor: Exynos 9611

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Front Camera: 32 MP

Rear Camera: 64 MP (f / 1.8) + 8 MP (f / 2.2) + 5 MP (f / 2.2)

Battery: 6,000 mAh (15 watt fast charging support)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

Dimensions: 75.1mm x 159.2mm x 8.9mm

Weight: 191 grams

According to the statements made by Samsung, the Galaxy M21s can be purchased for $ 275. When the future of the phone market in Turkey or in other countries not known for the moment.



