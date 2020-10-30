Samsung Redesigned Galaxy Store

Samsung wants to be a brand preferred by mobile gamers and has taken another step in this direction. The redesigned Galaxy Store app now has two main tabs: a tab dedicated to apps and a tab dedicated to games.

With the new design, Samsung highlights popular games at the top. Under this section, there are personal recommendations where you can find games suitable for your own gaming tastes. The new default homepage of the Galaxy Store application is the “Games” tab. If you want to download applications, you need to switch to the “Applications” tab.

“Samsung has redesigned the Galaxy Store, which will be the place for both casual and hardcore gamers, to discover exciting gaming experiences and take advantage of unique benefits exclusive to Galaxy users. Galaxy Store selects the best games to suit your personal tastes and enhance your gaming experience. You may be playing the games to relax, to try your luck, or to test yourself; The redesigned Galaxy Store is the best way to discover new games, search for games with plenty of options, and play your favorite games. Also while playing games on Galaxy Store; You can play Galaxy exclusive games, win prizes and access Galaxy’s benefits. You can use game and application suggestions to get the most out of your Galaxy experience. ”

In addition, Fortnite is shown at the top in the newly designed Galaxy Store application. With the removal of Fortnite from the Google Play Store and the App Store as a result of Epic’s problems with Google and Apple, the only store application where the game can be downloaded was the Galaxy Store.



