Samsung raises prices for Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71

Samsung this week announced a price increase for Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 intermediary phones. The high reaches R $ 500.

The South Korean giant presented a new color option for the models, but what jumped out was the readjustment. The Galaxy A51 went from R $ 2,199 to R $ 2,699, while the Galaxy A71 went from R $ 2,799 to R $ 3,199.

This is the second price increase promoted by Samsung on line A. Now, both phones are also offered in gray finish. Before, the A51 had the colors black, blue and white, while A71 arrived in the country in black, blue and silver.

The specifications of the cell phones include quad camera with main sensors of 64 MP for the Galaxy A71 and 48 MP in the Galaxy A51. The other lenses are the same on both phones, which have a 12 MP ultra-wide angle, in addition to a depth sensor and a 5 MP macro camera.

The design of the Galaxy A51 is similar to that of the Galaxy A71. Both feature a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen itself and a hole in the display to house the 32 MP front camera. The difference between them appears in the processor and in the memory. While the Galaxy A71 has the Snapdragon 730 and 6 GB RAM, the Galaxy A51 features the Exynos 9611 and 4 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy A71 features a 4,500 mAh battery and a 6.7 inch screen. The Galaxy A51 has a 4,000 mAh battery and a smaller 6.5-inch screen. Other specifications that can be found on both phones are the Android 10 factory and the NFC sensor for making payments by approximation.



