Samsung Quick Share will soon come to Windows 10

This week, developing its partnership with Microsoft, Samsung is expanding the compatibility of its Quick Share service for computers with Windows 10. The feature allows for quick file sharing between Galaxy devices and compatible with the Smart Things application and is now coming to desktops along with other news.

Quick Share uses Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth or Smart Things itself to send files between Galaxy phones with the One UI 2.0 operating system and later or Windows 10 computers. The feature should improve the productivity and workflow of users who use both platforms simultaneously.

And it doesn’t stop there: according to the ALumia website, Samsung is also working on versions of the Samsung Free and Samsung O applications for Windows 10. The first is an application that brings together different types of content, allowing the user to watch a selection of channels Samsung TV Plus service, read recent news and even access some free games in a specialized section. On the other hand, little is known about the Samsung O, with only indications that it is a “clone” application of Quick Share.

In this context, the three applications do not yet have a release date set, but should arrive soon for users of Windows 10 through the Microsoft Store. The partnership between the technology giants, announced in August last year, is expected to benefit millions of users worldwide with a more fluid integration between devices.