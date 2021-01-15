Samsung publishes official videos of the Galaxy S21 line

In the early afternoon of this Thursday, 14, Samsung presented the long-awaited Galaxy S21 line during the first Unpacked event of 2021 offering a new design, support for S Pen in the most powerful model and lower prices, in addition to complementing the arrival of devices with the launch of Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy SmartTag to complement the company’s ecosystem.

While we already have an official date for the announcement in Brazil, the company continues to publish a series of videos to highlight the main features, design details and configurations of the products revealed, and you can check them all below.

Galaxy S21 Line

A series of videos reveals the main details about the trio. The first video was published on Samsung Brazil’s official channel, while the other two are videos in English published on the brand’s global channel. It is expected that, on the day of the announcement of the Galaxy S21 line in Brazil, all videos will be dubbed and translated into Portuguese.