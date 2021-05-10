Samsung Protects Cell Phones Against Qualcomm Chip Failure

Samsung: Earlier this month, Check Point Research revealed a flaw in Qualcomm chips that could affect about 40% of Android phones. Samsung, one of the leading manufacturers in the mobile market, has confirmed that it is already protecting its phones against the vulnerability.

In a statement, the company said it was sending a patch to protect its phones against a security breach. The company revealed that several cell phones have been safe since January, and that it also released new waves of updates this month.

In addition, Samsung said it will continue to expand the security update to more phones over the next few months. The company’s tip is that users stay tuned for updates and avoid postponing the installation of new versions of the system.

Understand the flaw

The failure found by Check Point Research is related to a problem with Qualcomm’s connection modems. According to the security firm, the vulnerability allows malicious agents to access information such as message and call history.

More than seeing past calls, hackers could also use the flaw to hear and record calls in real time, according to experts. The vulnerability is related to the Mobile Station Modem (MSM) technology, present in chips ranging from 2G to 5G.

In a statement, Qualcomm said it released patches to prevent the use of the vulnerability in December 2020 and several partners have already released patches against the problem. With that in mind, the tip is to keep your Android smartphone up to date.