Samsung presents Galaxy F22 with low price and 6,000 mAh battery

Samsung introduced in India a new mid-range smartphone with powerful features and low price. This is the Galaxy F22, which was previously speculated and has now been made official by the manufacturer.

The device is part of a family of more affordable devices that already have some representatives on the market, such as the Galaxy F52 and Galaxy F62.

The highlight of the launch is the high-capacity energy storage battery, with 6,000 mAh, in addition to the sAMOLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. called Infinity-U.

In terms of photography, the rear assembly is quadruple and also draws attention: a main lens with ISOCELL GM2 sensor (48MP), an ultra-wide solution (8MP), a macro module (2MP) and the depth sensor (2 MP).

Technical specifications

OS: Android 11 (One UI 3.1)

Screen: 6.4″ HD+

Processor: MediaTek Helio G80

RAM: 4GB or 6GB

Internal storage: 64GB or 128GB

Rear cameras: 48MP (main), 8MP (ultra-wide), 2MP (macro), 2MP (depth sensor)

Front camera: 13 MP

Battery: 6,000 mAh

Dimensions: 15.9 x 7.4 x 0.93 cm

Weight: 203 g

The Galaxy F22 will initially be sold only at the Indian online store Flipkart, but will soon be made available in face-to-face retail across the country. Sales begin July 13 in blue and black.

Prices range from 12,499 rupees (approximately R$855 in direct currency conversion) to 14,499 rupees (approximately R$990).