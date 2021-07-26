Samsung Presents Exclusive Promotions for Father’s Day

The South Korean manufacturer Samsung presented last Friday (23) the company’s offers for Father’s Day, which takes place on August 8th. The idea is to help connect family members with new models from the brand’s product catalog.

In the main promotion, anyone who buys a Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet gets a Galaxy Buds Live wireless headset. The offer is valid until the 31st of July. The purchase of a Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptop, which was presented in Brazil just a few days ago, yields a Galaxy Buds Pro headset. This gift is valid until August 10th.

Both redemptions can be made through the Samsung For you website, which brings together brand promotions and benefits for Brazilian consumers.

Galaxy S21

Finally, the manufacturer also presented an offer for those who buy the Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G models.

Until the 8th of August, if the purchase is made with the Samsung Itaucard card, you will get a purchase voucher worth R$500 to use on other branded products. You can participate in both physical stores and e-commerce.

In addition, those who pay with the Samsung Itaucard card and buy through the official store can pay up to 24 installments. You can check the offers with details on the promotion’s official website.