Samsung presents 2021 display series in news

Last Tuesday (2), Samsung presented, at its virtual event Unbox & Discover, its 2021 line of screens and other equipment, whose implementations, it argues, allow the public to get the most out of their devices.

Among the novelties is the arrival of MICRO LED technology in the format of a traditional TV experience – available in sizes 110 “and 99” worldwide in the second quarter and, in Brazil, in the second semester, point to expectations.

One of its differentials is that it can be transformed into four screens that display up to four sources of content simultaneously.

The South Korean also partnered with AMD to develop the first TV with Freesync Premium Pro support for PC and console games and offer a “truly exceptional” HDR gamer experience, which resulted in the Samsung Neo QLED (65 “8K models) , 75 “and 85”) and 4K (from 55 “).

Monitoring critical aspects and triggering ultra-wide aspect ratios – traditionally only available on gamers’ monitors – are some of the features offered, as well as 120 frames per second and response time of 5.8 ms.

Several screens for different audiences

For the Lifestyle TV category, the company improved The Frame, which turns the device into a work of art when turned off and which, from 500 MB of storage space in 2020, will bring 6 GB in 2021.

“There are new ways to personalize The Frame – from new mounting options, like the Slim wall bracket, which is included, to five frame options. In addition, we’ve made The 2021 Frame thinner than ever: just 24.9 millimeters thick, almost the same depth as a real frame. It’s just as attractive as when it’s turned on, ”says Samsung.

As for the Odyssey G9 game monitor, it will now feature a Quantum MiniLED screen and premium gaming features, as well as curvature of the 1000R screen.