Samsung preparing to remove power adapter and headset

Samsung made fun of Apple’s decision to remove the power adapter from its competitor’s phone boxes after Apple’s event in October. However, the documents regarding the Galaxy S21 series show that Samsung is also preparing to follow Apple’s path.

According to the news of the website Tecnoblog broadcasting in Brazil, Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 phones have been approved by the country’s authorized telecommunications company ANATEL. The S21 SM-G991B / DS, S21 Plus SM-G996B / DS and S21 Ultra also carry the model numbers SM-G998B / DS.

The documents submitted to ANATEL do not contain many details about the S21 series. However, it is also possible to see a significant change in Samsung’s phones. According to the documents in ANATEL, the charging adapter and headphones will not come out of the boxes of Galaxy S21 series devices.

It should be noted that this is not surprising. The news that Samsung will also be able to remove the power adapter from the phone boxes had previously been on the agenda. It might seem odd that the company did this very soon after making fun of Apple. However, Samsung made fun of Apple for removing the headphone jack from its phones in 2017, but in 2019, Galaxy Note 10 did not include a headphone jack.

The Brazilian National Consumer Secretariat had asked Apple to place a power adapter in the box of the iPhones it will sell in the country. It will not come as a surprise that Brazil will make a similar request from Samsung.



