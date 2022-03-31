Samsung prefers this Open Sea platform! The growth of the NFT industry may accelerate

Samsung, one of the world’s largest technology companies, is launching the world’s first Smart TV NFT platform through a partnership with Nifty Gateway.

Samsung has once again taken a step towards innovation by integrating the NFT marketplace into its new line of smart TVs, allowing users to enjoy the Web3 fever without leaving home.

Samsung can accelerate the growth of the NFT industry

On March 30, Samsung Electronics announced a partnership with Nifty Gateway, a digital art auction platform that offers a wide range of NFT works, to develop “the world’s first NFT Smart TV platform.”

According to Samsung’s official press release, Samsung’s intuitive platform already supports Nifty Gateway on all models of the new NEO QLED and QLED 2022 series, making it the first TV manufacturer to integrate the NFT platform into its products.

For more than 15 years, Samsung has positioned itself as a leader in the technology market, producing not only high-end TVs, but also displays, smartphones, laptops, contributing to the development of applications to simplify the lives of its users.

At the moment, the company claims to have sold more than 60 million smart TVs worldwide. This became possible thanks to the partnership with Nifty Gateway, which opens the doors of the Samsung NFT business to a large user base. So this move by Samsung means that it encourages growth and adoption of new technologies.

Duncan Kok Foster, co-founder of Nifty Gateway, said the Nifty team is excited to work with Samsung to develop an innovative experience that will enable them to reach billions of people, contributing to the global adoption of NFT.

Foster made the following statements in his statements about this;

Keeping our mission in mind, we are very excited to collaborate with Samsung to develop a revolutionary NFT aggregation experience. Their commitment to the user experience and their focus on the highest quality displays perfectly align with our vision of enabling anyone anywhere to interact with their favorite creators.

Samsung did not prefer OpenSea

Experts often consider OpenSea to be the NFT sales leader because of how easy it is to register and start trading. However, it does not offer the range of services that Nifty Gateway offers.

On the other hand, OpenSea supports more than 150 payment tokens on its platform. On the contrary, Nifty Gateway supports only fiat payments and tokens listed on the Gemini exchange platform.

One of the advantages of Nifty Gateway is that the platform offers NFT escrow services, which means that it allows users to store their NFTs in a secure Nifty Gateway Omnibus wallet instead of their own wallet. This is an option that can be useful for many collectors.

Thus, Samsung’s choice may not be based on the volume of trades or the number of users of the platform, but on the security services they provide to their customers. This is a very important choice, as we are facing a large number of cases of theft and NFT fraud these days.