Samsung plans to sell phones without accessories

Yesterday we saw a bold move by Samsung that, after making fun of Apple for removing the charger from the iPhone case, it ended up doing the same with its latest release: the Galaxy S21, which was made official without the accessory in the kit. However, this may not be the only South Korean phone to embrace this trend, as it revealed plans to sell more phones without accessories in the box.

The statement was made by Patrick Chomet, corporate executive vice president at Samsung and head of the South Korean Customer Experience Office when answering some questions from the press. According to Chomet:

We found that more and more Galaxy users are reusing accessories they already have and making sustainable choices in their daily lives to promote better recycling habits. To support our Galaxy community on this journey, we are transitioning to removing the charger plug and headphones on our latest Galaxy smartphone line.

Thus, we can understand that he justified the removal of the S21 line chargers and headphones by saying that people reuse older cell phone chargers and added:

We believe that the gradual removal of charger plugs and headphones from our device packaging can help solve sustainable consumer problems and remove any pressure consumers may experience to continually receive unnecessary accessories such as a charger with new phones.

We have also implemented standard USB-C charging ports since 2017, so older chargers can still be compatible with our newest Galaxy models.

This last statement makes it very clear that Samsung is aiming to remove all accessories from the cases of its cell phones, leaving at most the USB-C cable that is necessary for the connection.

This means that you will have to pay for an accessory separately if you need a charger, in addition to the price of the phone. On the Samsung website a 15W USB-C travel charger sells for R $ 99.