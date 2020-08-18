Samsung phones will have 3 years of Android 13 updates

With the emergence of the smartphone, the change in consumer trends and the speed at which current technology develops, brands – large and small – have become accustomed to renewing their smartphones from 12 to 12 months. In fact, there are even those that launch a model for the first half of the year and another for the second, given the ferocity that exists in different markets such as the mid-range and the high-end.

What does this speed of technological development bring? Well, currently, mobile phones that are or are close to being 3-4 years old are obsolete, since new versions of systems such as Android use the most current technology, and therefore models with several years are short in power , GPU, RAM, etc to be able to move with ease the new versions of the OS.

Therefore, knowing that your phone model will continue to receive updates and new versions of its OS is still a relief, something that Samsung has just done.

Samsung Galaxy phones with three years of updates

The Korean company, which recently unveiled its new Galaxy Note 20 range tops, today announced the families and models of its different ranges that will not have to worry about the new Android or security patches, since they will have “three generations of Android operating system updates ”, which means that they will receive Android 11 and future Android 12 in 2021 and Android 13 in 2022, along with all their security patches, etc.

For example, the Galaxy S20 range, announced in February with Android 10, will receive support for “three updates to the operating system starting with Android 11”. Devices in this range will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 update later this year, and “other devices will receive it soon after.”

This is the list divided by series of the Samsung Galaxy and also of the brand’s tablets:

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 + 5G

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10 +

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Note Series

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Galaxy Note20 5G

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note10 + 5G

Galaxy Note10 +

Galaxy Note10 5G

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10 Lite

Galaxy Folding Phones

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold 5G

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy A Series

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A90 5G

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S7 + 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 +

Galaxy Tab S7 5G

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

More time without changing mobile

A decision that benefits Samsung consumers, who will not have to worry about their smartphones becoming obsolete in 3 years, this movement denotes the change in the current market, since for some time now, users prefer not to change mobile phones so quickly and yes, spend 3 to 4 years with the same phone.

According to Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Software Platform Team Leader, Mobile Communications at Samsung Electronics, “As people use their devices for longer, they need more protection and exciting new features. From Samsung we continue with this purpose and by supporting up to three generations of updates to the Android operating system, we extend the life cycle of our Galaxy devices and we strengthen ourselves in offering a simple and secure mobile experience with the latest innovations from the moment they are available ”.



