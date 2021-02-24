Samsung phones to receive One UI 3.1 update!

Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra are coming out of the 5G box with Android 11 update and One UI 3.1 interface. A new statement came from Samsung, which wants to bring the capabilities of the S21 family with the new interface to other models.

In addition to the devices that will receive the Android 12 update and the devices Samsung has promised to update for 4 years, a full list of other devices that the One UI 3.1 interface will be deployed has emerged.

Samsung devices that will receive the One UI 3.1 update

Samsung Galaxy S series:

– Galaxy S20 / S20 + / S20 Ultra / S20 FE

– Galaxy S10 / S10 + / S10 5G / S10e / S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note series

– Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra

– Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ / Note 10 Lite

Samsung foldable phone series:

– Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

– Galaxy Z Flip 5G

– Galaxy Z Flip

– Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy A series:

– Galaxy A71 5G

– Galaxy A71

– Galaxy A51 5G

– Galaxy A51

– Galaxy A90 5G

– Galaxy A80

– Galaxy A70

– Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy tablet devices:

– Galaxy Tab S7 +

– Galaxy Tab S7

– Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

– Galaxy Tab S6

– Galaxy Tab S5e

For this device list announced by Samsung, the update schedule has not been shared for now. Samsung Electronics Mobile World President and CEO TM Roh stated that after the 3rd generation Android operating system upgrades to the above devices, the new interface will be distributed in a short time.