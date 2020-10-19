Samsung phones to receive One UI 3.0 update!

Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy Note 20 comes out of the box with Android 10 and One UI 2.5. Of course, similar to other manufacturers, work continues for the Android 11 update and the One UI 3.0 interface that will be presented with it. We are here with a list of Samsung phones that will receive the One UI 3.0 update.

This update, which is currently in beta, will first come to the Galaxy Note 20 family. It will then continue with the Galaxy S20 and as you can see in the list below, a lot of models will get updates.

Samsung devices that will receive the One UI 3.0 update

The flagship class models that the South Korean manufacturer will present with the new user interface are as follows;

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7 +

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy S10 +

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy S10 Lite

Of course, the Galaxy A series, which has reached high sales figures, will also get its share from this update. In this context, Galaxy A models that will receive Android 11 update are as follows;

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A10

Galaxy A10e

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A20e

Galaxy A20s

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A30

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A40

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A50s

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51 5G UW

Galaxy A60

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A70s

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71 5G UW

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A8s

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A Quantum

The models in Galaxy M and other series are as follows;

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M01s

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy M40

Galaxy M51

Galaxy M31 Prime

Galaxy F41

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020

Galaxy Tab S5e

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019

Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019

Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Galaxy Xcover Pro

Galaxy Xcover 4s

How was this list prepared?

The list of Samsung devices that will receive the One UI 3.0 update has been prepared taking into account the company’s update policy. While Android devices usually get 2 major system updates, Samsung gives most of their smartphones 3 major Android updates. In this context, if you have a device out of the box with Android 9 or more updated, you will most likely receive the update.



