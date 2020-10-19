Samsung phones to receive One UI 3.0 update!

Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy Note 20 comes out of the box with Android 10 and One UI 2.5. Of course, similar to other manufacturers, work continues for the Android 11 update and the One UI 3.0 interface that will be presented with it. We are here with a list of Samsung phones that will receive the One UI 3.0 update.
This update, which is currently in beta, will first come to the Galaxy Note 20 family. It will then continue with the Galaxy S20 and as you can see in the list below, a lot of models will get updates.
Samsung devices that will receive the One UI 3.0 update
The flagship class models that the South Korean manufacturer will present with the new user interface are as follows;
Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Galaxy Tab S7
Galaxy Tab S7 +
Galaxy S20
Galaxy S20 +
Galaxy S20 FE
Galaxy S20 Ultra
Galaxy Z Flip
Galaxy Fold
Galaxy Note 10+
Galaxy Note 10
Galaxy S10 +
Galaxy S10
Galaxy S10e
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy S10 Lite
Of course, the Galaxy A series, which has reached high sales figures, will also get its share from this update. In this context, Galaxy A models that will receive Android 11 update are as follows;
Galaxy A01
Galaxy A10
Galaxy A10e
Galaxy A10s
Galaxy A11
Galaxy A20
Galaxy A20e
Galaxy A20s
Galaxy A21
Galaxy A21s
Galaxy A30
Galaxy A30s
Galaxy A31
Galaxy A40
Galaxy A41
Galaxy A42 5G
Galaxy A50
Galaxy A50s
Galaxy A51
Galaxy A51 5G
Galaxy A51 5G UW
Galaxy A60
Galaxy A70
Galaxy A70s
Galaxy A71
Galaxy A71 5G
Galaxy A71 5G UW
Galaxy A80
Galaxy A8s
Galaxy A90 5G
Galaxy A Quantum
The models in Galaxy M and other series are as follows;
Galaxy M01
Galaxy M01s
Galaxy M11
Galaxy M21
Galaxy M30s
Galaxy M31
Galaxy M31s
Galaxy M40
Galaxy M51
Galaxy M31 Prime
Galaxy F41
Galaxy Tab Active 3
Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020
Galaxy Tab S5e
Galaxy Tab S6
Galaxy Tab S6 5G
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019
Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019
Galaxy Tab Active Pro
Galaxy Xcover Pro
Galaxy Xcover 4s
How was this list prepared?
The list of Samsung devices that will receive the One UI 3.0 update has been prepared taking into account the company’s update policy. While Android devices usually get 2 major system updates, Samsung gives most of their smartphones 3 major Android updates. In this context, if you have a device out of the box with Android 9 or more updated, you will most likely receive the update.