Samsung phones to get Android update for 3 years

Samsung announced in a press release which smartphones will receive updates for three years. Accordingly, some Galaxy A models will receive updates for three years.

Android version updates for Android smartphones have always been a painful process. While most Android phones only get two Android upgrades; some phones take almost a year to get these upgrades.

South Korean tech giant Samsung has managed to significantly improve the speed of Android update release, especially with Google’s release of Project Treble. However, Samsung phones also only receive two Android upgrades. At least it was until now …

Samsung will release three major updates even for some Galaxy A models

Unveiling its new flagship Galaxy Note 20 on August 5, Samsung announced that it will now release three Android version updates to its smartphones during the event. Announcing that it will only give three major updates to Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models at launch, Samsung has now expanded the list.

Publishing a new statement on Samsungmobilepress.com, Samsung announced which smartphones and tablets will offer three major updates. Accordingly, not only the 2020 model Samsung flagships, but even some mid-segment smartphones of 2019 will receive three major Android updates.

Phones for Samsung to release three major Android updates

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 + 5G

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10 +

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite and future Galaxy S models

Galaxy Note Series

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Galaxy Note20 5G

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note10 + 5G

Galaxy Note10 +

Galaxy Note10 5G

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10 Lite and future Galaxy Note models

Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip, Fold 5G

Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z models to be introduced in the future

Galaxy A Series

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A90 5G and some future Galaxy A models

Tablets for Samsung to release three major Android updates

Galaxy Tab S7 + 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 +

Galaxy Tab S7 5G

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and future Galaxy Tab S models



