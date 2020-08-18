Samsung phones to get Android update for 3 years

Samsung announced in a press release which smartphones will receive updates for three years. Accordingly, some Galaxy A models will receive updates for three years.
Android version updates for Android smartphones have always been a painful process. While most Android phones only get two Android upgrades; some phones take almost a year to get these upgrades.
South Korean tech giant Samsung has managed to significantly improve the speed of Android update release, especially with Google’s release of Project Treble. However, Samsung phones also only receive two Android upgrades. At least it was until now …
Samsung will release three major updates even for some Galaxy A models
Unveiling its new flagship Galaxy Note 20 on August 5, Samsung announced that it will now release three Android version updates to its smartphones during the event. Announcing that it will only give three major updates to Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models at launch, Samsung has now expanded the list.
Publishing a new statement on Samsungmobilepress.com, Samsung announced which smartphones and tablets will offer three major updates. Accordingly, not only the 2020 model Samsung flagships, but even some mid-segment smartphones of 2019 will receive three major Android updates.
Phones for Samsung to release three major Android updates
Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Galaxy S20 Ultra
Galaxy S20 + 5G
Galaxy S20 +
Galaxy S20 5G
Galaxy S20
Galaxy S10 5G
Galaxy S10 +
Galaxy S10
Galaxy S10e
Galaxy S10 Lite and future Galaxy S models
Galaxy Note Series
Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Galaxy Note20 Ultra
Galaxy Note20 5G
Galaxy Note20
Galaxy Note10 + 5G
Galaxy Note10 +
Galaxy Note10 5G
Galaxy Note10
Galaxy Note10 Lite and future Galaxy Note models
Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
Galaxy Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G
Galaxy Z Flip, Fold 5G
Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z models to be introduced in the future
Galaxy A Series
Galaxy A71 5G
Galaxy A71
Galaxy A51 5G
Galaxy A51
Galaxy A90 5G and some future Galaxy A models
Tablets for Samsung to release three major Android updates
Galaxy Tab S7 + 5G
Galaxy Tab S7 +
Galaxy Tab S7 5G
Galaxy Tab S7
Galaxy Tab S6 5G
Galaxy Tab S6
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and future Galaxy Tab S models