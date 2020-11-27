Samsung phones record higher profit margin in six years

Samsung recorded in the third quarter of 2020 the highest profit margin for the company’s mobile division in the past six years. The information is from the South Korean news agency Yonhap, based on a market analysis report made between July and September this year by Strategy Analytics.

According to the document, Samsung recorded a worldwide share profit margin of 32.6% – a very considerable increase compared to the same period last year, when the earnings performance was 18.8%.

The numbers are the highest generated by the manufacturer since the second quarter of 2014 (37.9%) and were achieved mainly by solid performance both in the segment of top-of-the-line models and in the intermediary market.

Apple leads the way in profit

Despite the great numbers, Apple is still the company in the cell phone sector that most makes a profit margin between stocks based on the sale of products: 60.5% in the period analyzed, a number that could be even higher if the company does postponed the launch of the iPhone 12 line to October.

In terms of market share, the South Korean remains the leader in the cell phone sector, with 21.9%. It is followed by Huawei (14.1%) and surprise Xiaomi (12.7%), who recently won third place. Apple now ranks fourth, with 11%.



