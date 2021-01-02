Samsung phones that received the Android 11 update have been announced. Although the list of phones to receive the update is quite large, it was made available for a few phone models in the first place. We recently shared a list of Samsung phones that will receive the One UI 3.0 update for you. In fact, the phones that received the One UI 3.0 update here correspond to the phones that received the Android 11 update. Here are the Samsung phones that received the update:

Samsung phones receiving Android 11 update

With the new updates, users get some features on their smartphones and get a better phone experience by fixing minor problems such as security vulnerabilities. Samsung has also been distributing the Android 11 update to its users since December. The devices that Samsung has updated so far are listed as follows:

Galaxy S20 series

As of December 2, 2020, Galaxy 20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra received the update.

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE started rolling out to users in Russia on December 18, 2020. Later, users in the UK, India and Germany got the update. It is expected to be used in other countries in the coming days.

Galaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra started receiving the update on December 14, 2020.

Galaxy Note 10 series

Samsung first launched Android 11 and One UI 3.0 for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus in Germany. It is expected to be offered to users in other countries in the coming days.

Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G

My Samsung Galaxy Z Flip finally received the One UI 3 (Android 11) Update. Still waiting for Z Fold2 but let's see how it on this one for now… #GalaxyZFlip #Samsung #OneUI3 pic.twitter.com/YXZRh7NzsU — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 1, 2021

The phone update was first made available to users in Switzerland on December 21, 2020. In the coming days, it is expected to come to Z Flip users in other regions.

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S10 Lite users in India, Spain, USA, UK and Germany started receiving the update on December 22, 2020.

All Samsung devices expected to receive the update

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7 +

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy S10 +

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy S10 Lite

The models in the Galaxy A series are as follows;

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A10

Galaxy A10e

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A20e

Galaxy A20s

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A30

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A40

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A50s

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51 5G UW

Galaxy A60

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A70s

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71 5G UW

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A8s

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A Quantum

The models in Galaxy M and other series are as follows;

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M01s

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy M40

Galaxy M51

Galaxy M31 Prime

Galaxy F41

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020

Galaxy Tab S5e

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019

Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019

Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Galaxy Xcover Pro

Galaxy Xcover 4s

The list of Samsung devices that will receive Android 11 and One UI 3.0 update is prepared by considering the company’s update policy. While Android devices usually get 2 major system updates, Samsung gives most of their smartphones 3 major Android updates. In this context, if you have a device out of the box with Android 9 or more updated, you will most likely receive the update.



