Samsung phones that received the Android 11 update have been announced. Although the list of phones to receive the update is quite large, it was made available for a few phone models in the first place. We recently shared a list of Samsung phones that will receive the One UI 3.0 update for you. In fact, the phones that received the One UI 3.0 update here correspond to the phones that received the Android 11 update. Here are the Samsung phones that received the update:
Samsung phones receiving Android 11 update
With the new updates, users get some features on their smartphones and get a better phone experience by fixing minor problems such as security vulnerabilities. Samsung has also been distributing the Android 11 update to its users since December. The devices that Samsung has updated so far are listed as follows:
Galaxy S20 series
As of December 2, 2020, Galaxy 20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra received the update.
Galaxy S20 FE
Galaxy S20 FE started rolling out to users in Russia on December 18, 2020. Later, users in the UK, India and Germany got the update. It is expected to be used in other countries in the coming days.
Galaxy Note 20 series
Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra started receiving the update on December 14, 2020.
Galaxy Note 10 series
Samsung first launched Android 11 and One UI 3.0 for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus in Germany. It is expected to be offered to users in other countries in the coming days.
Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G
My Samsung Galaxy Z Flip finally received the One UI 3 (Android 11) Update. Still waiting for Z Fold2 but let's see how it on this one for now… #GalaxyZFlip #Samsung #OneUI3 pic.twitter.com/YXZRh7NzsU
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 1, 2021
The phone update was first made available to users in Switzerland on December 21, 2020. In the coming days, it is expected to come to Z Flip users in other regions.
Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy S10 Lite users in India, Spain, USA, UK and Germany started receiving the update on December 22, 2020.
All Samsung devices expected to receive the update
Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Galaxy Tab S7
Galaxy Tab S7 +
Galaxy S20
Galaxy S20 +
Galaxy S20 FE
Galaxy S20 Ultra
Galaxy Z Flip
Galaxy Fold
Galaxy Note 10+
Galaxy Note 10
Galaxy S10 +
Galaxy S10
Galaxy S10e
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy S10 Lite
The models in the Galaxy A series are as follows;
Galaxy A01
Galaxy A10
Galaxy A10e
Galaxy A10s
Galaxy A11
Galaxy A20
Galaxy A20e
Galaxy A20s
Galaxy A21
Galaxy A21s
Galaxy A30
Galaxy A30s
Galaxy A31
Galaxy A40
Galaxy A41
Galaxy A42 5G
Galaxy A50
Galaxy A50s
Galaxy A51
Galaxy A51 5G
Galaxy A51 5G UW
Galaxy A60
Galaxy A70
Galaxy A70s
Galaxy A71
Galaxy A71 5G
Galaxy A71 5G UW
Galaxy A80
Galaxy A8s
Galaxy A90 5G
Galaxy A Quantum
The models in Galaxy M and other series are as follows;
Galaxy M01
Galaxy M01s
Galaxy M11
Galaxy M21
Galaxy M30s
Galaxy M31
Galaxy M31s
Galaxy M40
Galaxy M51
Galaxy M31 Prime
Galaxy F41
Galaxy Tab Active 3
Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020
Galaxy Tab S5e
Galaxy Tab S6
Galaxy Tab S6 5G
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019
Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019
Galaxy Tab Active Pro
Galaxy Xcover Pro
Galaxy Xcover 4s
The list of Samsung devices that will receive Android 11 and One UI 3.0 update is prepared by considering the company’s update policy. While Android devices usually get 2 major system updates, Samsung gives most of their smartphones 3 major Android updates. In this context, if you have a device out of the box with Android 9 or more updated, you will most likely receive the update.