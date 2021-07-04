Samsung phones and tablets that will receive updates in July 2021. It is important for users that their smartphone or tablet receives as many updates as possible. In this way, new features, more stability are brought to the device. Samsung device users care about the update as much as other Android device owners. Every month, Samsung announces the update plan it offers for existing Android phones and tablets on its website for them. This article contains details about the July 2021 Samsung update calendar.

Samsung update calendar for Android phones and tablets July 2021

Here is the update schedule for Samsung Android phone and tablet models that will receive updates in July 2021, according to Samsung’s website:

Galaxy A01 Core

SM-A013G, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 23 – August 30

SM-A013G, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 23 – August 30 Galaxy A02

SM-A022F, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 20 – August 20

SM-A022F, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 20 – August 20 Galaxy A10

SM-A105F, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 7 – August 7

SM-A105F, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 7 – August 7 Galaxy A10s

SM-A107F, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 1 – August 1

SM-A107F, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 1 – August 1 Galaxy A20

SM-A205F, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 13 – August 13

SM-A205F, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 13 – August 13 Galaxy A20s

SM-A207F, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 15 – August 15

SM-A207F, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 15 – August 15 Galaxy XCover 4s

SM-G398FN, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 14 – August 14

SM-G398FN, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 14 – August 14 Galaxy Tab A

SM-T510, Android 11, Planned Update Date: June 25 – July 25

SM-T510, Android 11, Planned Update Date: June 25 – July 25 Galaxy Tab Active Pro

SM-T547, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 14 – August 14

SM-T547, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 14 – August 14 Galaxy Tab A

SM-T297, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 8 – August 8

SM-T297, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 8 – August 8 Galaxy Tab

SM-T290, Android 11, Planned Update Date: July 8 – August 8

How to update Samsung Android phones and tablets?

If an update is available for a Samsung Android phone or tablet, a notification will appear in the notification center informing you that the update is available. You can start the update immediately by following this notification.

If you want to check for the update immediately, you can perform the check by selecting “Download and install” after following Settings > Software update.