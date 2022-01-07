Samsung Partners With This Metaverse Coin: Price Jumps!

South Korean technology giant Samsung has opened its first virtual store in collaboration with Ethereum-based metaverse coin project Decentraland (MANA). The announcement was made on Samsung’s official website recently. Despite the current market correction, the MANA price has been on the rise with the news. Here are the details of the partnership and price movements…

Samsung opens its virtual store in the world of Decentraland (MANA)

Samsung is opening a virtual version of its “Samsung 837X” physical store in Decentraland. The physical store is located in New York City’s Meatpacking District in Manhattan. The Samsung 837X virtual store will be open in the world of Decentraland for a limited time. In statements during the day, Samsung shared that the “837X” is “one of the largest brand land acquisitions in Decentraland history.” In store, it will feature digital adventures through its “Connection Theater and the Sustainability Forest” and a musical celebration “In the Customization Phase”.

Events

Connectivity Theater will showcase Samsung’s news from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which starts on January 5 and runs until January 8.

The Sustainability Forest will allow guests to have a legendary experience through millions of digital trees.

Samsung also plants trees in the real world. It recently partnered with Cardano-based climate restoration platform Veritree to manage the planting of two million trees in Madagascar by the first quarter of this year.

Samsung news raises metaverse coin price by 20%

The cryptocurrency market has been struggling with corrective price movements since December. The latest drop wiped $4,000 off the price of Bitcoin within hours, with the average of the market-wide dips reaching 10%. Prior to the Samsung news, MANA was trading at $2.73. After the announcement, the price rose 20%, bringing its last 24-hour gains to 2%. The Ethereum-based metaverse is trading at $3.21 at the time of writing.