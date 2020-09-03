Samsung opens registration for internship program in Brazil

South Korean manufacturer Samsung has opened registration for its 2021 Internship Program in Brazil. Students from various fields who are interested in a professional experience in the company can apply until September 28, 2020.

Several of the stages of the selection process will be online, and those approved will start in January 2021. The internship lasts 12 months.

The vacancies are for the Samsung office in São Paulo and involve positions in Sales Administration, Finance, Business Intelligence, Process Innovation, Legal, Logistics, Marketing, Product, After Sales Services and Supply Chain.

Who can participate?

Those interested must be studying undergraduate courses in one of the following areas: Administration, Social Communication, Accounting, Law, Economics, Engineering, Marketing, Advertising and International Relations. The service is 6 hours a day.

Between September and October, tests of cultural knowledge, English and logic will be applied, in addition to recorded interviews, group dynamics and individual interviews. All information about the program is available on the Samsung recruitment page.



