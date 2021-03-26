Samsung One brings UI 3.1 update to A70s and A90 5G

Samsung started to bring the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 user interface to the Galaxy A70s and A90 5G models. The company has been bringing Galaxy A and M series devices together with One UI 3.1 for a while.

The software update for A70s is distributed with version number A707FDDU3CUC6. The version number of the update for A90 5G is A908NKOU3DUC3. Both updates come with Android’s March 2021 security patch.

India was the first stop of the One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy A70s. On the A90 5G side, distribution started in South Korea, Samsung’s homeland. Samsung is expected to take the update to other countries in a short time.

Samsung Galaxy A70s and A90 5G owners will be able to check whether the One UI 3.1 update is coming to their phones via the Software Update section in the Settings menu.