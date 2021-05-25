Samsung: New Service in Victory Offers Premium Assistance

Samsung: As part of its strategy of creating consumer service ecosystems, Samsung Brazil opened on Monday (24), in Vitória (ES), another Service Center in the Southeast region. The place, which extrapolates the traditional concept of technical assistance, follows a premium standard and promises a differentiated service experience for consumers.

The Samsung Service Center in Vitória is located at store 01 of Edifício Eldorado Center, at Rua Desembargador Ferreira Coelho, 330, in Praia do Suá. The store offers specialized technical assistance, with qualified professionals trained directly by Samsung. Open following all sanitary protocols, the space has a distance between customers and disinfection products.

Aimed at capixaba customers who want to repair technical issues, answer questions or purchase accessories for their products, the Service Center proposes more agile flows for repairs and a free consultancy network of guidance on Samsung devices. Visits must be scheduled through the website at this link or through the Samsung Members app.

The customer service ecosystem

The customer service ecosystem aims to be a more agile after-sales service for Brazilian consumers. The system offers support for all the brand’s products, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through the combination of several channels, such as chat, e-mail and internet.

In the Samsung Members app, Samsung offers exclusive content and constant support through Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The company also offers the service via desktop on its website, in addition to videos with quick solutions and tips on product functionality on YouTube.

Present at the inauguration, the senior director of Costumer Service at Samsung Brazil, Luiz Xavier, said that the company certified, last year, 1,206 employees with training on consumer rights. This represents a “constant development in our service, acting, more and more, in a customized way to provide the best service according to the needs of each consumer”.