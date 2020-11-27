Samsung, New Flagship Processor Exynos 1080 5G

Samsung, one of the leaders of the smartphone market, recently introduced Exynos 1080 processors. The company has now announced the features of the processor in a video.

It is an indisputable fact that the future of connectivity technologies lies in 5G mobile networks. This technology, which was only in a limited number of models until last year, is now starting to find a place in mid-range devices. Samsung recently introduced the Exynos 1080, a mid-range 5G chip.

Thanks to this EUV process-based processor produced by the South Korean manufacturer using 5nm architecture, the company will offer 5G technology to a wider segment. Samsung announced the details of the chip’s features with a video it published.

Fast downloads at 5 Gbps

The processor’s integrated modem has support for both mmWave and below 6 GHz. This makes it possible for download speeds to reach as high as 5.1 Gbps. The artificial intelligence core of the processor can reach 5.7 trillion operations per second.

The processor has eight cores, one with an Arm Cortex-A78 core maximized for performance, three balanced Cortex-A78 cores, and four energy-efficient A-55 cores.

The processor also supports Full HD + video up to 144 Hz. Thus, it supports a very fluent and interactive screen experience. In addition, the processor has camera support up to 200 MP and can accommodate 6 cameras in total.

