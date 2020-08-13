Samsung New 3D Integration Technology X-Cube

Samsung announced X-Cube, a 3D integration technology that makes it possible to fit more memory in a smaller space and reduce signal distance between units.

South Korean technology giant Samsung announced the availability of its 3D IC packaging technology eXtended-Cube (X-Cube) for use in processes that require high performance and bandwidth. X-Cube using Samsung’s own TSV technology; The next generation connection technology can be used in applications that require high computing power, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and wearable or mobile devices.

Built with the 7nm process, the X-Cube test chip provides engineers greater flexibility while leveraging TSV technology to stack SRAM on top of the logic unit, making it possible to fit more memory in a smaller space. The X-Cube significantly improves performance as it minimizes the signal distance between memory units.

“Samsung’s new 3D integration technology provides reliable TSV connections even with the latest EUV transactions,” said Moonsoo Kang, vice president of Samsung’s Industrial Market Strategies division, on the X-Cube. He stated that they are working on more innovations for 3D IC technology.

Although Samsung has built the X-Cube on 7nm architecture for now, the X-Cube also supports the 5nm architecture. In addition, Samsung announced that it will continue to collaborate with its global partners to make 3D IC solutions more popular. Samsung announced that it will share more information about the X-Cube at an online event from August 16-18.

The video released by Samsung for the X-Cube



