Samsung models with extended software support!

Many users complained that Android manufacturers completed their update support within an average of 2 years. Sharing its new update plans with users at the UNPACKED 2020 event held recently, Samsung announced its models that will receive 3 main Android updates.

Which Samsung models will get 3 major Android updates?

When the Galaxy Note 20 was announced, the company announced that it would support Google’s Pixel policy for 3 years.

Samsung models to receive 3 major Android updates have been announced

In the blog post published today, it was confirmed that a total of 38 Samsung models will receive software updates for 3 years. In the previous statement, it was announced that only Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series models will be available, but the list published today has been made more comprehensive.

It is noteworthy that some Galaxy A series models and Galaxy Tab family are also included in the statements made.

Here are the Samsung models announced to receive 3 main updates,

– Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 + 5G, S20 +, S20 5G, S20

– Galaxy S10 5G, S10 +, S10, S10e, S10 Lite

– Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10 + 5G, Note10 +, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite

– Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold

– Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G

– Galaxy Tab S7 + 5G, Tab S7 +, Tab S7 5G, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite



