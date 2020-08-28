Samsung mistakenly announces Galaxy S20 FE series

Korean mobile phone maker Samsung unwittingly talked about its new mobile phones. As it is known, Samsung gives YouTube Premium as a gift to those who buy mobile phones in the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. The series with mobile phones does not differ, although the gift time varies. Galaxy S20 FE appeared in one of the smartphone lists offered as a YouTube Premium gift.

Samsung mentioned the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Some leaks related to Galaxy S20 FE and S20 FE 5G have been talked about a lot lately. If information emerged today, we can say that it came out of Samsung’s mouth exactly. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G models, which have not been announced yet, are among the devices that can benefit from YouTube Premium free of charge for 4 months, in the statement made by Samsung’s Bulgaria office. The big surprise broke down after this announcement.

After the explanation, the features of the devices have already started to be wondered by users. It is now considered certain that these mobile phones will be announced by Samsung after an official statement.

LTE and 5G models of these mobile phones are also likely to be sold in different countries. Operationally, the 5G model is expected to go on sale in the country, not exceeding the finger of one hand. In addition, after this information shared by Samsung Bulgaria, it can be understood that the date of announcement and sale of the devices is approaching.

The official announcement is expected to be made by Samsung in the coming days. According to some opinion leaders known to be close to Samsung, the devices are claimed to go on sale in October.



