Samsung may unplug the Galaxy Note series. The Samsung Galaxy Note series offers very nice features for many people in the business world. Especially with the S Pen, you can do your work faster and keep your notes quickly.

Samsung will make S Pen compatible with more devices

There were rumors that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was Samsung’s last Note series phone. We will continue to hear these rhetoric as the Galaxy S series approaches the Note series. The future of the end of the Galaxy Note series was covered in a blog post by Samsung’s head of mobile TM Roh. In his blog post, Roh was vaguely talking about Samsung’s product roadmap for 2021. Roh stated that S Pen support will come to more devices next year. He also added that next year Samsung will have a wider range of foldable devices. Roh stated in the blog post that Samsung will do more with Ultra Wideband next year.

Considering that Apple has added this technology to some of its devices this fall, Samsung could make such an attempt. Normally, the S Pen was specific to the Galaxy Note family, and bringing this to more devices could, albeit indirectly, end the Galaxy Note series. Samsung may begin to sell the S Pen separately to all its devices. Roh also stated that more details will come in January. Roh also confirmed that the Galaxy S21 will be announced in January next year.

