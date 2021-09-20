Samsung May Produce Pfizer Vaccine Against covid-19

Soon, Samsung may join Pfizer in fighting the new coronavirus pandemic. As reported by WCCFTech on Monday (20), South Korean and American companies must formalize a partnership for the production of vaccines against covid-19.

The deal could be sealed this week at a meeting between Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. The leader of the Asian country is in the United States to participate in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), which opens this Tuesday (21) in New York.

Moon and US President Joe Biden reached a vaccine development agreement in May, which calls for an investment of nearly $2 billion, transforming South Korea into Asia’s largest immunization production center. And this is where big tech comes in.

According to sources in the publication, Samsung Biologics, the brand’s biotechnology unit, would be responsible for the production of vaccines by the American pharmaceutical company locally. It should work together with SK Bioscience, which is already involved in the development of other formulas to combat Sars-CoV-2.

Proof of vaccination on Samsung Pay

In addition to the possibility of Samsung’s production of vaccines by Pfizer, which has not yet been confirmed by the parties involved, the maker of Galaxy smartphones has been involved in combating covid-19 in other ways. Last month, for example, it started to integrate the vaccination card with Samsung Pay.

With the novelty, developed in conjunction with the Commons Project Foundation, users of the company’s digital wallet can display a virtual version of the vaccination passport on their cell phone. In the US, the voucher has become mandatory for going to cinemas and restaurants in some cities.