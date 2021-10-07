Samsung May Postpone Galaxy S22 To Launch S21 FE First

Samsung may change the first-half 2022 release schedule to accommodate products that are queuing to hit stores. According to the site SamMobile, the South Korean manufacturer should postpone the revelation of its main smartphone of the generation, the Galaxy S22, so that another device is presented, the Galaxy S21 FE.

According to the report, the problem is in the Galaxy S21 FE. The model has already been leaked in every possible way and is even approved for sale in Brazil, but the expected launch for July 2021 was not fulfilled.

The shortage of chips in the industry and the prioritization of other products would have been the main reason, although Samsung itself has not commented on the case. There are rumors that it could even be ruled out, but it is more likely that its announcement will take place in January 2022, at the beginning of the year.

In addition to being a more discreet presentation, the Galaxy S21 FE must have sales limited to certain regions, at least initially — a strategy to not let the device compete directly with others of the brand itself.

And the Galaxy S22?

With this, the Galaxy S22 would have its launch relocated from January to February next year, in a possible Galaxy Unpacked event. So far, there are no official indications of what the company’s plans will be.

This would be the return of Samsung’s old calendar, which featured the Galaxy S line alongside or just before the annual Mobile World Congress, a mobile fair held from late February to early March in Barcelona, ​​Spain. MWC 2022 takes place between February 28th and March 3rd.