Samsung May Manufacture Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ Successor

Samsung: Qualcomm is already working on the successor to the recently announced Snapdragon 888+. According to speculation, the American brand should maintain the partnership with Samsung to manufacture the next generation of the high-end processor, the Snapdragon 895.

According to the leaker Ice Universe, the new chip will use the South Korean company’s 4nm manufacturing process. Furthermore, the component must have a Kyro 780 CPU with ARM architecture, Adreno 730 GPU and integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem.

The information seems real, as most of the production of 5nm DE processors from manufacturer TSMC is occupied with Apple’s A15 and M1X models. As such, the Taiwanese company is manufacturing 4nm chips for the upcoming iPad Pro.

Given this scenario, Qualcomm will need Samsung Foundry to manufacture the Snapdragon 895. Currently, the South Korean is in charge of producing the 888 and 888+ models with 5 nm technology – considered inferior to the competitor’s process.

However, Samsung is trying to get closer and closer to TSMC in quality and manufacturing capability. For this, the company announced an investment of US$ 115 billion in the development of chips over the next 10 years.