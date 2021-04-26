Samsung May Launch Galaxy S21 FE With More Battery Than The S21

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S21 FE, the cheaper version of its top-of-the-line smartphone from 2021, with a battery upgrade. According to rumors, the new smartphone will feature a power supply of 4,500 mAh, more than the S21.

If the rumor coming from the Galaxy Club website is confirmed, the S21 FE will have more battery than the standard model of the line, but it will not reach the S21 +, which has 4,800 mAh. Last year, the S20 FE arrived on the market with the same energy source as the S20 +.

Despite the battery difference, the trend is that the S21 FE will hit the market with other cuts in its hardware. With this, the device should have a more friendly price than the other models of the S21 line.

32 MP selfie camera

According to rumors, the Galaxy S21 FE will hit the market with 6.4 inches Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. The display will have a hole in the screen to accommodate a 32 MP selfie camera.

Inside, the S21 FE should bring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor, made by Samsung itself. That is, the device is supposed to debut with a 5G connection.

The specifications of the S21 FE should also include up to 256 GB of storage and a camera system similar to that present in the standard S21. As in last year’s version, the FE model will adopt a body made of plastic, in order to guarantee a more affordable price.

So far, Samsung has not officially commented on the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE. However, with so many leaks related to the cell phone, the trend is for the South Korean manufacturer to introduce the device soon.