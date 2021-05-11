Samsung May Launch ARM Processor For Mobile Phones and Notebooks

Samsung: After two years of partnership, Samsung and AMD may be about to launch a processor for smartphones and notebooks with ARM architecture. The information was revealed in a Korea Economic Daily article.

According to the publication, the South Korean brand is expected to launch its next Exynos premium chipset – probably the Exynos 2200 – in the second half of this year. It can rely on an AMD Radeon GPU, designed for low-power devices.

In addition to debuting on Windows 10 ARM laptops, recent information indicates that the Exynos 2200 can also be used on mobile devices such as cell phones and tablets. Something that can represent a good step forward for both brands.

Apparently, the 5 nm chip will be manufactured by Samsung and will offer “extraordinary computing power and battery efficiency”. In addition, it can bring integrated 5G connectivity and other advanced wireless technologies.

If the information is confirmed, the South Korean may become the second brand to launch its own ARM-based processor for Windows 10 notebooks. Currently, only Qualcomm has accomplished this feat.

Apple M1 rival

Everything indicates that the Exynos 2200 will be a strong rival to Apple’s M1 processors. Unveiled last year, the chip surprised experts with the high performance that surpasses the old iMac, as well as the battery with twice the life of Intel CPUs.

In April of this year, the North American brand announced the chipset as one of the new features of the iPad Pro. In addition to the ultra-fast 5G technology, it also offers improvements in energy performance.