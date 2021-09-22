Samsung May Kill Galaxy Note Line and Bring S Pen to S22

Samsung: Many users were disappointed by the cancellation of the Galaxy Note line in 2021. However, Samsung appears to have a plan to migrate this audience to another series of Samsung phones.

According to a recent tweet from insider Ice Universe, the South Korean manufacturer should actually retire the Galaxy Note. So, the company should turn the Galaxy S series into the next flagship model with S Pen stylus support.

So far, Samsung has not confirmed the definitive end of the Galaxy Note line. However, several brand actions contribute to the recent rumor cited by the informant.

Compatibility with the S Pen is the main selling point for Note models. However, this year, the manufacturer took accessory support for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the product is sold separately.

Given this scenario, Samsung may be planning to extend the stylus pen feature to other devices, such as the Galaxy A series. With this, it would not make sense for the manufacturer to follow with the launches of the Galaxy Note line.

Galaxy Note retirement or return?

Despite the evidence, the Ice Universe information should be treated as a “little rumor”. A few weeks ago, the insider also said that supply chain sources warned him about the existence of the next generation Galaxy Note.

With the end of the year getting closer and closer, it is possible that more details of upcoming Samsung releases will be revealed. It is usually during this period that rumors about new devices become more reliable.