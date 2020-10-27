Samsung may follow Apple’s path in Galaxy S21 series

New ones continue to be added to the news about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It should be said that the newest of these are different from the previous ones. According to a report in the South Korean media, Samsung will follow Apple’s path in the S21 series and will not place headphones with a charging adapter in the phone box.

It is said that Samsung is considering the idea of ​​putting only USB-C cables in the boxes of the S21 series. It is also among the information that the company has not made the final decision on this matter. Samsung has included the charging adapter and the headset in all the phones of the Galaxy S series until now.

Removing accessories from the box and reducing the size of the box can be considered as an environmentally beneficial action. However, it can be said that the main purpose of Samsung is to change the shipping cost by shrinking the box and to generate more revenue from the separate sales of charging adapters.

It is not known whether Samsung will implement this approach on non-flagship phones.

It is stated that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series may be introduced earlier than the previous members of the Galaxy S series. Therefore, it will not be a surprise to hear new details about the Galaxy S21 in the coming period.



