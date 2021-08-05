Samsung Manufactures the Google Tensor Chip for The New Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro

Samsung: Google officially announced on Tuesday (3) that its new smartphones will use the much talked about Google Tensor chip. According to the company, the new processor will equip its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which are scheduled for release later this year. Developed by AI researchers, the chip inherits its name from Google’s TensorFlow machine learning platform.

Unfortunately, little is known about the SoC Tensor’s specifications, but little by little, some details are emerging under the aura of mystery. Based on reports from reliable sources, the Nikkei Asia website claims that the Google Tensor is being manufactured by South Korean Samsung, using its 5nm process technology.

As Google has no facilities to manufacture this type of equipment, what is said is that the development of the company’s new high-end processor may have been done in partnership with Samsung’s semiconductor division. According to Nikkei Asia, the Tensor’s manufacturing process is the same as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and Samsung’s own Exynos 1080/2100 chips.

Would Samsung be working for the competition?

Following Nikkei’s speculations, neither Samsung wanted to comment, nor did Google provide information on who was behind the production of the chipset, which was initially referred to by the codename “Whitechapel”. Naturally, there are few companies with the potential and expertise capable of filling such voluminous and sophisticated orders for the production of smartphones.

If the reports are correct, and Google Tensor is actually produced in the 5nm process, it would have remarkable efficiencies over the old 7nm architecture used by the Snapdragon 765G in Pixel 5. Google guarantees that the Tensor chip took four years to be developed “specifically for Pixels”.