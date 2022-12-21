Samsung Manufactures 12-Nanometer GDDR5 Memory Chips With AMD

Looking to the future: Samsung has announced the development of its new DDR5 memory chips, a key technology that, according to the corporation, will be the upcoming expansion of “next generation computing”. The new chips provide higher performance and energy efficiency, although their production requires an expensive EUV-based process.

In collaboration with AMD, Samsung has completed the development of its 16-gigabit DDR5 DRAM chips, which will use “the industry’s first 12-nanometer process technology.” The Korean company describes these new chips as a “technological leap” for the industry; AMD helped with the evaluation of the product for compatibility with Zen-based processors.

Samsung explains that using the latest DDR5 standard, the new chips unlock speeds of up to 7.2 gigabits per second (Gbps). This will allow the new RAM modules to process two 30GB Ultra HD movies in just one second.

The 12nm chips are manufactured using a multilayer extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography process, which is more expensive than the deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography equipment traditionally used for memory production. Samsung also used a new dielectric material with a high value of k, which increases the capacity of the element, and a patented design technology that improves the critical characteristics of the circuit.

12-nm chips provide the highest crystal density in the industry, which allows you to increase the performance of the plates by 20 percent. The new DRAM chips are also exceptionally fast and energy efficient, consuming 23% less energy than previous DRAM products.

Samsung will begin mass production of its 12nm DDR5 chips in 2023 and plans to expand the company’s DRAM line based on the new technology. The market segments Samsung is targeting include next-generation computing systems, data centers, and artificial intelligence-based systems. Companies operating in these markets will gain access to higher productivity while improving sustainability and energy efficiency.

Jooyoung Lee, executive vice president of DRAM products and technology at Samsung Electronics, said that “the company’s 12-nanometer DRAM memory will be a key factor contributing to the spread of DDR5 DRAM in the market.”

Joe Macri, AMD’s senior vice president, emphasized that “innovation often requires close collaboration with industry partners to push the boundaries of technology.” The new DDR5 chips will be optimized and tested on the Zen platform from the very beginning, which means that Santa Clara Corporation wants to maintain an advantage over competitors in supporting the latest DDR5 standards and speeds.