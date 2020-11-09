Samsung managed to overtake Apple after three years

For the first time in the US smartphone market since Q2 2017, Samsung has managed to outpace Apple. In the third quarter of the year, the market share of the South Korean technology giant in the US was 6.7 percent and 33.7 percent, compared to the same period of the previous year.

It is stated that the success of the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Z Fold 2, in addition to the interest shown in mid-segment phones, was also effective in Samsung’s rise in the USA.

Apple ranks second with a 30.2 percent market share. Strategy Analytics states that the release of the iPhone 12 series delayed to October prevented a repeat of the sales growth recorded in September in previous years. LG ranks third in the smartphone market in the US with a market share of 14.7 percent.

Samsung is also at the top of the global smartphone market. The South Korean technology giant with 21.9 percent is followed by Huawei with 14.1 percent and Xiaomi and Apple with 11.9 percent. Due to the release of the iPhone 12 series, the fourth quarter of the year is expected to be much more active in the smartphone market.



