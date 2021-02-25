Samsung leads TV market for the 15th year in a row

A survey carried out by Omdia, the global market research office, revealed that Samsung was the leader in television sales in the world in 2020. The record made the South Korean company achieve a notable mark: the 15th consecutive year of market leadership of TVs.

In the last quarter of last year, Samsung had a market share (market share) of 31.8%. The consolidated figure for the last year showed that 31.9% of the television set sector was dominated by the company. LG and Sony completed the podium and represented 16.5% and 9.1% of the market, respectively.

The Omdia report states that, in the case of QLED devices, Samsung sold 7.9 million units. Regarding specific sizes, the giant stands out particularly in the segment of 80 inches or more: more than half of these televisions that were sold in the world were from the South Korean company.

Historic

In a post on its official website, Samsung celebrated the data. According to the company, the result of the last 15 years shows an “agenda of new innovative technologies, covering several categories, reaching a wide range of consumers and uses”.

“Consumers use screens every day to entertain themselves, connect with loved ones, work, exercise at home and more. And we have seen how different lifestyles and routines have not only evolved, but converged, ”said Jong-hee Han, president of virtual display business.

Samsung televisions

In another publication, the giant published an infographic with the main launches since 2006. The leadership in the sector started with The Bordeaux LCD TV. Last year, the highlight was the Micro LED device.