Samsung Launches The Galaxy A13, A23, M23 And M33 Mid-Rangers

Samsung revealed this Friday (4) four new intermediate cell phones, which had been appearing in several rumors, and will reach the international market soon. These are the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy M23 and Galaxy M33 phones, which have not had their prices released.

See below for more details on each of the products.

Galaxy A13 and A23

Starting with the new Galaxy A series smartphones, the Galaxy A13 has a 6.6-inch screen with FHD+ resolution, Exynos 850 processor, up to 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage with microSD expansion and Android 12. 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging, fingerprint reader on the side, P2 input for phone and Samsung Knox are other highlights.

The Galaxy A23 has a 6.55-inch HD display with a speculated frequency of 90 Hz, an undisclosed octa-core processor, up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Android version and other aspects are the same as above, including the color options (blue, white, peach and black).