Samsung launches smart monitor with Tizen system

Samsung has announced that its smart monitors are available globally. The news can be linked to both PCs and smartphones. Through the Tap View, App Casting and Apple AirPlay apps, this is accomplished with a single touch, according to the company.

The device runs the Tizen operating system and is compatible with the Samsung DeX. Among the highlighted features is the use of Microsoft Office 365 solutions without the need for a computer, as well as access to files present on other devices, all over Wi-Fi.

USB and Bluetooth 4.2 ports are part of the launch, as well as a USB-C connection, even dedicated to your power, eliminating other wires and keeping the look clean. Ultra-definition, in turn, is present in a 37-inch model, while Full HD resolution is available in two options, 37 and 27 inches.

“With this new normal, it is not surprising that most indicators show the growth of digital activities and that many are rethinking the use of technology in their homes. Our action is a direct response to this demand,” explains Hyesung Ha, vice senior business president of the company’s visual display.

Technology and availability

One cannot fail to mention the Samsung Smart Monitor trazo Smart Hub, which concentrates applications such as Netflix, HBO and YouTube, also accessed by remote control (not to mention that the integration with the virtual assistant Bixby offers voice control).

As of this Monday (16th), the United States, Canada and China already make the products available for purchase, while other regions will soon receive them.



