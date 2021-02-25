Samsung launches security patch for Galaxy S21 series

Samsung started making a new update available to users of Galaxy S21 phones this Thursday (25). The new update brings to devices the Android security package updated for the month of March 2021.

This new update has started to arrive for some owners of the three models in the line – the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra – and, at first, it is made available to users in Taiwan. However, it is very likely that more countries will also make the list over the next few days.

The new version arrives at the current flagships of the South Korean giant with the build number G99x0ZHU1AUB7 and weighs about 387 MB. In addition to the security patch updated to the latest level, the update also has some usability improvements. Despite not offering many details, the update changelog highlights that the use of the camera is improved with this update. Still, it is possible that in the coming weeks Samsung will release a detail of the new security patch.

At the moment there is no prediction of when the update will arrive for users in other countries, but it is possible that this will happen in the next few days. To check if the device can now be updated, simply access the phone’s settings, go to Software Update and click on Download and Install.

Remember, this is not the first update that Samsung releases for the current flagship series. Last Sunday (21) users in Italy received a new version with a focus on system performance improvements.

In addition, last Wednesday (24), Galaxy S21 series phones also received official support for Magisk to facilitate the process of releasing root access on smartphones.