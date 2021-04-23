Samsung launches Odyssey G5 gaming monitor in Brazil

Samsung: Expanding its family of monitor gamers in Brazil, Samsung launched this Thursday (22) the Odyssey G5, which joins the Odyssey G7 and Odyssey G9, available in the national market since the second half of last year.

Featuring a 34-inch ultrawide screen and 1000R curvature, ideal for the human field of view, according to the manufacturer, the new model features Ultra WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440 pixels) and a response time of 1ms. Another highlight is the refresh rate of 165 Hz, helping to improve the player experience.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 also features HDR10 technologies, which reinforce the sharpness and vibration of colors, allowing you to take better advantage of the brighter whites and the deep dark blacks of games, and AMD FreeSync Premium, whose function is to reduce jamming and flicker. images.

In terms of design, the brand opted for the absence of edges on the screen to increase the feeling of depth and immersion, in addition to adding a different look to the rear. There is also a game menu inspired by some of the gamers’ preferences, with a futuristic look and vibrant tones.

How much?

The new gamer monitor from Samsung has a 21: 9 screen ratio, typical brightness of 250 cd / m² and standard contrast of 2,500: 1, also coming with the Flicker Free and Eye Saver Mode features, already known to the public, and Picture- by-Picture, with which it is possible to divide the screen between a game and a tutorial to improve your performance in matches, for example.

Suitable for different types of gamers, from casuals to professionals, the Odyssey G5 is on sale at Samsung’s online store and retailer, with a suggested price of R $ 4,199.