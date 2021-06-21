Samsung Launches New AMD FreeSync Odyssey Monitors

Samsung: Almost a year after the launch of the Odyssey gamer monitors, Samsung has announced new models in this product line with the 24-inch and 27-inch G3 (G30A), 27-inch G5 (G50A) and 28-inch G7 (G70A). The company has revealed prices for South Korea only, and has not yet reported worldwide availability.

The new additions promise to give more pricing options to those looking for competitive gaming performance, offering high refresh rates and compatibility with AMD’s FreeSync.

for competitive games

The G3 is intended to be the most affordable, having a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), a 1ms response time, a 144 Hz refresh rate, a Display Port 1.2 input and an HDMI 1.4 input. With these technical specifications, G3 will be the cheapest among the launches, costing 275 thousand KRW (about R$1,200 in direct conversion) and 315 thousand KRW (about R$1,400).

Meanwhile, the G5 will feature QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), 165 Hz refresh rate, 350 nits brightness, HDR10, 1ms response time (GTG), Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, and Display inputs Port 1.4 and HDMI 2.0. This intermediate version has a suggested price of 650,000 KRW, around R$ 2,900.

Finally, the G7 Tunado (G70A) comes with an ultra-wide 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) IPS LCD screen, 1ms response time (GTG), maximum brightness of 400 nits, VESA DisplayHDR 400 and G-Sync compatibility and FreeSync. The model features Display Port 1.4, HDMI 2.1 and two USB 3.2 inputs. The monitor will cost 950,000 KRW, around R$4,200 in direct conversion.

All models must come with height-adjustable bases and RGB backlighting.