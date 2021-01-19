Samsung launches low-priced Galaxy Fit 2

Today, Samsung confirmed the launch of the new Galaxy S21 in China and started pre-ordering its flagships on local soil, but not only that, but also started sales of the Galaxy Fit 2 smart bracelet at one of the lowest launch prices in compared to the rest of the world.

Arriving in China for the suggested price of 249 yuan (~ R $ 200), the accessory has an approximate price of US $ 39 when converted directly to the dollar. In comparison, the Fit 2 launched in India has a launch price of 3,999 rupees, about $ 55, while the same model was launched in the United States for $ 59.

In Brazil, Samsung confirmed the launch with a suggested price of R $ 379, or US $ 71 in direct conversion. Although it is already possible to purchase the model at much lower prices.

Offering a focus on fitness features, as the name suggests, Samsung’s smart bracelet offers step tracking, heart rate recording, as well as allowing you to register more than 90 exercise modes and offering protection against water and dust for the most varied environments.

The Galaxy Fit 2 also features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, a battery up to 15 days long on one charge, 1.1 inch screen with AMOLED panel and more than 70 different displays.

Samsung has confirmed that the launch of the smart bracelet is scheduled for January 29, and interested parties will be able to purchase the accessory through the official website of Samsung China or partner stores.