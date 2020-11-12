Samsung launches its new Exynos 1080 chip

Announced last month, the new Exynos 1080 chip is being officially launched by Samsung today (12). The South Korean company reiterates that Exynos remains a leading brand in the semiconductor industry.

Presented as “a new generation, and an emblematic experience”, the product follows a new corporate philosophy of co-development of performance and efficiency aimed at producing better products for consumers.

In this effort, the company specifically highlights the strategic partnership with the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, which indicates that it may be the first to use the new chip. Today’s event was opened by mr. CY Lee, vice president of marketing for Samsung Semiconductor S.LSI.

Details of the new Exynos 1080

The Exynos 1080 processor arrives with a new core of CPU architecture. The chip uses a revolutionary process of sculpting circuit patterns on silicon, called extreme ultraviolet lithography, or EUV.

In addition to the 5 nm EUV architecture, the chip features a large 2.8 GHz A78 core for maximum performance, three 2.6 GHz A78 cores for balanced processing, and four additional 2.0 GHz A55 middle cores for efficiency. It also features integrated 5G, and promises to double multi-core performance.

To make photos sharper, the Exynos 1080 integrates artificial intelligence technology with the image signal processor (ISP), whose performance supports sensors up to 200 MP, in addition to supporting up to six cameras. The chip also incorporates 10-bit color capture and has the ability to edit HDR10 + videos directly.



