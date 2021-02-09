Samsung launches Itaucard Visa credit card in Brazil

The South Korean manufacturer Samsung announced on Tuesday (9) the arrival of a company credit card for the Brazilian public. This is the Samsung Itaucard Visa, now available for request.

The card is part of a long-standing partnership between the company, Itaú bank and the Visa brand. It is Platinum and brings several benefits to the owner, such as financing products up to 21 times interest-free on the official website, exclusive promotions and varied benefits.

It has no annual fee and can be managed by the Samsung Itaucard app, available for Android and iOS. In addition, it is possible to activate it to make payments by approximation.

Benefits

Those who use the card in the Samsung Pay payment method still earn double points in the Samsung Rewards program, which can be redeemed for advantages in branded products and partner companies.

Finally, if you use the Samsung Itaucard card to buy one of the new smartphones from the Galaxy S21 family between February 10 and March 4, 2021, you receive an additional amount of R $ 1,000 – which can be added to the voucher for other promotions pre-sale.