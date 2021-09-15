Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 in Brazil; See Prices

Samsung held an event in Brazil today (15) to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 folding cell phones in Brazil. The company revealed the date of beginning of sales of 5G smartphones and official prices in the country.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be launched in Brazil on October 8th, with pre-order starting tomorrow (16). The prices of the device start from R$ 12,799. Regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the smartphone arrives on the Brazilian market costing over R$ 6.99. Pre-sale and market launch dates are the same as the other model.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

128 GB – BRL 6,999

256 GB – BRL 7,499

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

256 GB – BRL 12,799

512 GB – BRL 13,799

The company also announced a promotion to encourage the purchase of cell phones in its official store. Pre-order mobile phone purchase guarantees the following gifts: a Galaxy Watch 4 watch, a Galaxy Buds 2 headset and one year of Samsung Care+ service. Offer is valid until October 10th.

According to Samsung’s fine print, only Z Fold buyers will receive all freebies. Whoever buys the Z Flip 3 will get the new smart watch and insurance as well, but will not be entitled to the wireless headset.

Discover cell phones

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung’s phone that folds vertically to make it more compact. The product has a larger and more resistant screen than its predecessor, as well as protection against water. In addition to the internal display with 6.7 inches and 120 Hz frequency, the smartphone comes with an external panel that allows you to view content without opening the device.

Following another philosophy, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 uses a flexible display to increase in size. The model has a screen that, when opened, has 7.6 inches and a frequency of 120 Hz, as well as protection against water.

The model also has a camera under the display, ensuring an unsightly look. On the outside, the Z Fold has a triple camera set and a 6.2-inch external screen, which allows you to use the device with the flexible screen closed.

While other Samsung cell phones usually arrive in Brazil equipped with Exynos chips, the folding family follows a different path. Both Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be released with Snapdragon 888 in our country.