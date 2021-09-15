Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2 in Brazil

During a live broadcast in Brazil held today (15), Samsung revealed the values of Galaxy Watch 4, its new smart watch with WearOS, for the market in our country. Both models are now available for purchase in our territory at the following suggested prices:
Galaxy Watch 4 – from R$1,999
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – from R$ 2,799
Samsung also presented a promotion to encourage the purchase of products at the launch in Brazil.
Those who purchase the watches until October 3 will receive Buds headphones as a gift. The promotion is valid for purchases on the company’s website and includes Buds Live and Buds+ headphones as an incentive.
According to the company, the purchase of a Watch 4 Classic, which is more expensive, guarantees a Live Buds as a gift. The purchase of the Galaxy Watch 4 model includes Buds+ during the promotion.
Galaxy Buds 2
Samsung also started sales of the new Galaxy Buds 2 headphones in Brazil today (15). Available in four colors, the product can be purchased in the country for values from R$ 899.
Check out more details about the headphones on the official Samsung store page.