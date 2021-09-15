Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2 in Brazil

During a live broadcast in Brazil held today (15), Samsung revealed the values ​​of Galaxy Watch 4, its new smart watch with WearOS, for the market in our country. Both models are now available for purchase in our territory at the following suggested prices:

Galaxy Watch 4 – from R$1,999

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – from R$ 2,799

Samsung also presented a promotion to encourage the purchase of products at the launch in Brazil.

Those who purchase the watches until October 3 will receive Buds headphones as a gift. The promotion is valid for purchases on the company’s website and includes Buds Live and Buds+ headphones as an incentive.

According to the company, the purchase of a Watch 4 Classic, which is more expensive, guarantees a Live Buds as a gift. The purchase of the Galaxy Watch 4 model includes Buds+ during the promotion.

Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung also started sales of the new Galaxy Buds 2 headphones in Brazil today (15). Available in four colors, the product can be purchased in the country for values ​​from R$ 899.

Check out more details about the headphones on the official Samsung store page.