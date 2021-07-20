Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Intermediate Tablet, for R$ 5,000

Samsung launched this Tuesday (20) the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the first tablet of the FE line to integrate the Galaxy ecosystem, which includes smartphones, smartwatches, notebooks, wireless headphones and TVs. According to the company, it is aimed at the public that seeks more productivity on a daily basis.

What brings the Tab S7 FE

Weighing just 608 grams, the Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch TFT screen and has an S Pen. Thus, the user will be able to use Samsung Notes and transform handwritten words into text quickly. It is also possible to use the Tab S7 FE as an additional monitor or screen on a computer.

The tablet is equipped with a 10,090 mAh battery, the charger will be sold separately and it supports up to 45W. The OS is Android 11, while RAM is 6GB and internal storage is 128GB. Regarding cameras, the rear lens has 8MP and the front 5MP.

Price and availability

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be sold in Brazil for R$ 4,999 in black or silver. Whoever buys it until July 31st still gets a Galaxy Buds Live.